Paris, Brussels. The International Meat Secretariat (IMS) and the Dutch Meat Industry Association (COV) have announced that the World Meat Congress 2023 will take place in Maastricht from October 11 to 13, inviting attendees to explore the pressing challenges facing the global meat trade.

According to an IMS press release, the congress will address various key topics at the forefront of the industry, including the impact of meat consumption on the climate, society's expectations regarding animal welfare, labour shortages, meat alternatives such as cultivated meat, and the impact of geopolitical developments on meat trade and production.

Laurens Hoedemaker, President of COV, emphasised the event’s significance by stating, “The world is on the verge of several major changes and transitions. Social and environmental developments lead to a critical view of the production of meat and meat products. At the same time, the sector – helped by technological innovation - is making big strides towards more sustainable production. The central theme of the congress is, therefore Meeting Society & Consumers.”

The World Meat Congress will feature various speakers from academia to international organisations and representatives from the entire meat value chain. The experts will delve into the complexities of the industry, offering insights and potential solutions to the challenges faced by meat producers worldwide.

Moreover, the congress is expected to attract a diverse range of stakeholders, including government representatives, trade organisations, retailers, and non-governmental organisations, who will have the opportunity to engage with industry professionals and contribute to the global discourse surrounding the meat industry's future.

Source: The International Meat Secretariat