Meat industry: Maastricht set to host World M...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
Meat industry

Maastricht set to host World Meat Congress

From Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, June 07, 2023

Most Read

  1. Site closure

    Tyson Foods leaves 262 employees behind
  2. Meat industry

    Maastricht set to host World Meat Congress
  3. Research

    Carbon footprint of cultivated meat higher than retail beef
IMAGO / ANP
World Meat Congress will be held at Maastricht’s congress centre (MECC) from October 11 to 13, 2023.
World Meat Congress will be held at Maastricht’s congress centre (MECC) from October 11 to 13, 2023.

Paris, Brussels. The International Meat Secretariat (IMS) and the Dutch Meat Industry Association (COV) have announced that the World Meat Congress 2023 will take place in Maastricht from October 11 to 13, inviting attendees to explore the pressing challenges facing the global meat trade.



According to an IMS press release, the congress will address various key topics at the forefront of the industry, including the impact of meat consumption on the climate, society's expectations regarding animal welfare, labour shortages, meat alternatives such as cultivated meat, and the impact of geopolitical developments on meat trade and production.

Laurens Hoedemaker, President of COV, emphasised the event’s significance by stating, “The world is on the verge of several major changes and transitions. Social and environmental developments lead to a critical view of the production of meat and meat products. At the same time, the sector – helped by technological innovation - is making big strides towards more sustainable production. The central theme of the congress is, therefore Meeting Society & Consumers.”

The World Meat Congress will feature various speakers from academia to international organisations and representatives from the entire meat value chain. The experts will delve into the complexities of the industry, offering insights and potential solutions to the challenges faced by meat producers worldwide.

Moreover, the congress is expected to attract a diverse range of stakeholders, including government representatives, trade organisations, retailers, and non-governmental organisations, who will have the opportunity to engage with industry professionals and contribute to the global discourse surrounding the meat industry's future.

Source: The International Meat Secretariat




tags:
Maastricht

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
related content
imago / agefotostock liver sausage
+ International Butchers' Confederation
Europeans standing shoulder-to-shoulder
ICoMST2022 The Chair of the ICoMST2022, Ryoichi Sakata
Meat Science
Satisfying end to the latest edition of ICoMST
WMC WMC
Coronavirus
World Meat Congress 2020 postponed
stats