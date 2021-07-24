Meat-free alternatives: Still in the niche in...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Meat-free alternatives

Still in the niche in 2035

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Saturday, July 24, 2021

Most Read

  1. Market Research

    Why plant-based is a booming business
  2. Animal-free collagen

    Plant-based gelatin beats animal-based options
  3. Investment

    Kerry purchases preservative company Niacet
Imago / Levine-Roberts
Analysts estimate that the consumption share of meat substitutes in the EU will rise to 4% by 2035.
Analysts estimate that the consumption share of meat substitutes in the EU will rise to 4% by 2035.

THE NETHERLANDS, Utrecht. Growth: yes. But on a small scale. An analysis by Dutch market experts.



Although the market for alternative proteins for meat, milk and dairy products in the European Union and the United Kingdom is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, the respective shares in the volume consumption of animal products will still remain below the double-digit percentage range in each case. At least this is the assumption made by Rabobank in a recent study on these segments.

According to the analysts from Rabobank, the consumption share of meat substitutes in the Community is expected to increase by 3.5 percentage points to 4% by 2035 compared to 2020. The market volume of alternative meat products is estimated at 214,000 t in 2020. By 2035, annual sales are expected to increase to 1.5 mill. t, according to the study. In this context, the analysts expect average annual growth of 15%.

Rabobank estimates consumption of alternative dairy products in the EU-28 at more than 1.5 mill. t in 2020. By 2035, this volume is expected to grow to almost 4.4 mill. t; that would represent an average annual increase of 7 to 8%. This would increase the share of substitutes in the total dairy market by 6 percentage points to 9%.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
Rabobank

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Caro Meats Screenshot Website Caro Meats
Alternatives
Novel method for cell-cultivated meat
Livekindly Oumph Burger
Alternatives
Trendy meat substitute
University of Bath Grass - Studie Fleischalternative
Alternatives
From meadow to plate
stats