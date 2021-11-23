Meat and sausage: Tegut secures organic goods

FULDA Tegut and Ludwigsluster Fleischwaren have sealed their partnership with a new contract. With this, the retailer wants to supply itself with meat in organic quality in the long term.
The market for organic food has developed into a growth driver for the industry, but this also means that food retailers must secure corresponding volumes of goods with a view to the future. Tegut is building on this with new partnership agreements. With Ludwigsluster Fleisch- und Wurstspezialitäten GmbH & Co. KG
and the Landwirtschaftliche Bio Betrieben auf Gut Borken, which secures corresponding quantities of organic meat, the retailer from Fulda in Hesse announced. Thanks to the agreement,
customers can continue to buy meat and sausage products in organic quality from Tegut
with a good feeling, according to the company's press release. The partners are not new to each other: according to the retailer, the companies already supply 90% of all organic meat and sausage products in the service counters and self-service shelves. The retailer has already been working together with Ludwigslust Fleischwaren for many years - among other things, on the reduction of plastic in packaging.
The organic business plays an important role for Tegut. According to its own figures, the Migros subsidiary now generates around 30 percent of its sales with its approximately 3,800 organic products. In 2020, the company posted total net sales of € 1.26 bn. (previous year: € 1.069 bn.). (hue)
Source: lebensmittelzeitung.net, fleischwirtschaft.de; dfv Mediengruppe