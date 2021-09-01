Market Situation: EU pig prices continues to ...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Market Situation

EU pig prices continues to fall

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, September 01, 2021

Most Read

  1. Technology Center

    Bühler and DIL create Proteins of the Future
  2. Alternatives

    First 3D-bioprinted Wagyu steak unveiled
  3. Market Situation

    EU pig prices continues to fall
Imago / Rene Traut

UNITED KINGDOM, London. Over the past month, pig prices have continued to fall across most of the EU. This reflects insufficient demand, both on domestic and export markets, in the face of higher pig meat production so far this year.



Over the four weeks ending 22 August, the EU average reference price decreased by over € 6 to just under € 145/100 kg. This is the lowest level recorded since March. EU pig prices are typically quite stable over the summer months and so the recent falls mean the latest average is now 11% lower than the 5-year average for the time of year.

Prices have fallen in most key producers (except in Poland), but the biggest falls have been in Germany and Spain. The average price in both these nations has dropped by over 10% over the past four weeks. Spain is particularly affected by any weakening in export demand to China, while Germany continues to struggle with limited third country export opportunities due to ongoing African Swine Fever outbreaks within its borders.

Source: AHDB
tags:
EU export London

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / Westend61 Schweinehälften BU USA
Pork
Production in the USA falls surprisingly strongly
Imago / VCG China Fleischwerk Schweinefleisch
Pork
China replenishes reserves
Imago / Aurora Photos Ferkel USA
Pork
Why production is falling in the USA
stats