Market Share: Increase for Spanish chorizo

SPAIN, Madrid. The British market continues to be the main destination for quality approved chorizo from the Consorcio del Chorizo Español (Spanish Chorizo Consortium), with 1.1 mill. kg of Consorcio-labelled Chorizo exported to the UK in the first half of 2021.

The Consorcio has now reached an 22.12% market share in the UK, which means that one out of every five chorizos sold here is certified with the Consorcio del Chorizo Español seal. The Consorcio is a voluntary association that groups companies in the Spanish meat sector with the aim of producing and marketing authentic, high quality Spanish chorizo.

The British market alone receives more than 60% of all chorizo exported by the Consorcio, followed by France and Germany respectively. The UK is among the export markets that have grown the most for the Consorcio this year, increasing by almost 5% in comparison to the same period in 2020.

Chorizos with the consortium seal are distinguished by their appearance, texture, aroma and taste, and their presentation. Chorizo that carries the label is fully quality-assured and made in compliance with specific criteria in terms of traditional and authentic Spanish ingredients and production methods.

