Marine ecosystems: The EU finances EcoeFISHen...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Marine ecosystems

The EU finances EcoeFISHent

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Sunday, November 28, 2021

Most Read

  1. Westfleisch

    Schulze Kalthoff moves up
  2. Marine ecosystems

    The EU finances EcoeFISHent
  3. Denmark

    Pig industry signs up to new vision
European Food Agency
Thanks to technological innovation fish and fishing material waste can be recovered and reused.
Thanks to technological innovation fish and fishing material waste can be recovered and reused.

ITALY, Geonoa. Recovering and reusing fish and fishing material waste to reduce food waste and safeguard marine ecosystems thanks to technological innovation: this is the goal of the European project born in Genoa EcoeFISHent in which Aqua De Mâ, an aquaculture company, will take part which raises sea bream and sea bass off the coast of Lavagna.



The project was presented under the guidance of FI.LSE Spa (Ligurian financial institution for economic development) and will last five years. 34 partners from 7 countries, of which 5 EU member states (Italy, Spain, Norway, Bulgaria and France), a country associated with the Horizon 2020 program (Israel) and a non-EU country (Kenya), will experience behaviors and technologies in a Blue Economy logic.

Obtaining numerous bioactive substances

Thanks to EcoeFISHent it will be possible to obtain numerous bioactive substances from the waste deriving from fish processing that can be used in various sectors: functional foods, food supplements, cosmetics, drugs. The residues of these substances will in turn be used for agricultural fertilizers, biodiesel and chitin.

As an alternative to the use of plastic material to transport and store fish, the project involves the construction of reusable boxes in Moca (material intended for contact with food), already patented, biodegradable and compostable. Even the nets and fishing lines abandoned at sea will be reused, through the development of a plant model for the recovery and recycling of fishing materials, and transformed into packaging for cosmetic products or safety belts for cars.

The waste material produced by Aqua will be collected by other EcoeFISHent partners for pre-treatment through a particular equipment, located at the company's headquarters, which performs the separation and recovery; the fishing nets will be collected and sent to a plastic factory for creative recycling and the boxes used for fish packaging will be gradually replaced with compostable and biodegradable eco-boxes.

Source: EFA News
tags:
Ecosystem EU Italy

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
HkScan / Gårdsfisk Fisch
Cooperation
HKScan expands portfolio into fish products
Photo: Bluu GmbH   Bluu Cell-based fish
Germany
Cell-based fish to be launched in 2023
BlueNalu / Business Wire Zellbasierter Fisch, BlueNalu
Fish
BlueNalu develops cell-based yellowtail product

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats