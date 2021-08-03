Livestock production: More meat produced

Whether these increases in Belarus will continue in the second half of the year is uncertain, as producers have been reducing their livestock numbers.

BELARUS/KAZAKHSTAN, Minsk/Nursultan. The production of animal products in Belarus and Kazakhstan increased in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the Belarusian Statistical Institute (Belstat), meat production in the country increased by 3.1% to 868,300 t of live weight (LW) compared to the first half of 2020. At the same time, milk production increased by 1.8% to 3.81 mill. t and eggs by 2% to 1.48 bn. Whether these increases will continue in the second half of the year is uncertain, as producers have been reducing their livestock numbers.

According to Belstat, there were 4.21 million cattle on farms in Belarus on July 1, down 0.6% from 12 months earlier. Among them, the dairy herd was down 0.7% to 1.42 million head. The pig herd shrank even more, by 3.7% to 2.52 million head.

In Kazakhstan, finishing production was also characterized by increases in the first six months of this year. According to the local statistics office (Kazstat), milk production increased by 3.2% year-on-year to 3.06 mill. t. Meat production was even more dynamic, increasing by 5.5% to 949,000 t. Only egg production was down, by 12% to 2.28 bn.

In contrast to Belarus, animal numbers in Kazakhstan have recently increased. According to the statistics, 9.53 million cattle were kept in the republic as of July 1, which was 5% more than exactly one year ago. In addition, the number of pigs increased by 2.3% to 992,600 head and sheep and goats by 3.2% to 25.79 million head. Producers also increased their poultry, by 4.1% to 48.72 million head. However, the strongest growth was seen in horse husbandry, which is important in Kazakhstan; here, the herd increased by about 9% to 3.7 million horses.

Source: AgE