Livestock: More pigs in the stables

The number of pigs in Austria has risen to its highest level in six years.

AUSTRIA, Vienna. Livestock farmers in Austria have increased their pig and cattle herds this summer compared to the previous year's survey.

Statistics Austria reported that a total of 2.73 million pigs were kept in the Alpine country on the reporting date of June 1; this was 39,330 animals or 1.5% more than twelve months earlier. The last time the pig population had been higher was during a summer census in 2015. The main reason for the increase was the larger fattening pig herd, which increased by 3.1% to 1.08 million head within the year.

In addition, the number of piglets and runners weighing less than 50 kg increased by 0.5% to 1.42 million head. In contrast, there was little movement among breeding pigs, whose numbers of 234,330 exceeded the previous year's level by only 0.1%. The number of pregnant sows decreased by 0.1%, but the number of uncovered sows increased by 0.7%.

Increase in cattle limited

According to the Viennese statisticians, the increase in cattle farming was limited. The total herd was just under 1.85 million head; compared to June 2020, that was 2,080 head or 0.1% more. The small increase resulted primarily from the higher number of young cattle under one year of age, which rose by 1.4% to 596,070 head.

In contrast, the number of cattle in the one to two year age group decreased by 0.7% to 412,700 head, while the number of animals older than 24 months decreased by 0.4% to 837,650 head. In the latter group, however, there was a 1.6% increase in the dairy herd to 531,000 head; in contrast, the keeping of suckler cows declined by 5% to 184,000.

The number of cattle farmers in Austria fell once again, decreasing by 2.5% to 54,400 farms within one year. On average, these had 34 animals on the farm.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE