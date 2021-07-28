This change mainly affected the private holdings of the Ukrainian population, for which a decrease of 8.8% to 2.22 million animals was recorded.

UKRAINE, Kiev. Ukrainian cattle, poultry, sheep and goat herds have been reduced in the past marketing year, while pig herds have been increased.

According to current data from the State Statistics Committee in Kiev, as of July 1, 2021, there were 3.23 million cattle counted in detail, down 6.5% from the same time last year. This mainly affected the private holdings of the Ukrainian population, for which a decrease of 8.8% to 2.22 million animals was recorded. By contrast, farms reduced their herds by just 1.3% to 1.01 million head. Cows accounted for 1.67 million of the total cattle herd as of the reporting date, a reduction of 5.8% compared with the previous year.

At the same time, the number of sheep and goats decreased by 5% to a total of 1.4 million animals. In addition, the poultry population was reduced by 3.8% to 239.2 million animals.

In contrast, the Kiev statisticians recorded an increase of 8.2% in the number of pigs to 6.1 million animals in the past marketing year. Of these, 3.72 million head were most recently kept on farms, up 7.7% from July 1, 2020. For non-agricultural households, an 8.5% increase in herds to 2.38 million pigs was even recorded.

Source: AgE