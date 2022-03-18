Livestock: Canadian pig herd at the forecast ...
Livestock

Canadian pig herd at the forecast level

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, March 18, 2022

Imago / Wavebreak Media Ltd
The total number of pigs in Canada is estimated at 14.1 million animals. There are over 8,400 pig farms across Canada.

CANADA, Ottowa. Canada is a major global pork producer and exporter. EU exporters face competition from Canadian pork when supplying Asian markets. It is also the second-largest supplier of pork to Mexico, and so developments in Canada matter for global pork markets.



Farmgate pig prices have been rising in Canada this year, influenced by strength in the US market. Prices at the end of February were CAD$2.34/kg (137p/kg) (Porc Qualité Québec), having been below £1/kg at the end of 2021.

Figures published by Statistics Canada, place the national herd at 14.11m head on 1 January, annual growth of 0.6%. The breeding sow herd showed even more modest growth at only 0.3%, to 1.24m head.   

The number of sows farrowed between July and December 2021 was 1.25m, 1% down on the same period in 2020. The number of pigs born was 16.86m, slightly down on the same period a year earlier. Production in 2022 is likely to be stable compared with 2021, and indeed this is what the USDA is forecasting, at 2.15m t.

Source: AHDB / Statistics Canada
