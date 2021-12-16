Livestock: Breaches of rules detected in slau...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Livestock

Breaches of rules detected in slaughterhouses

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Most Read

  1. Livestock

    Breaches of rules detected in slaughterhouses
  2. Sustainable Diet

    Availability determines choice
  3. Operations

    JBS acquires King's Group
Imago / blickwinkel
Meanwhile, the Dutch Central Organisation of the Meat Industry (COV) interpreted the NVWA inspection results as "very good".
Meanwhile, the Dutch Central Organisation of the Meat Industry (COV) interpreted the NVWA inspection results as "very good".

THE NETHERLANDS, Den Haag. Major slaughter companies in the Netherlands have been warned and fined several hundred times in the past two years for violations of animal welfare, animal health and food safety regulations, according to the Food Safety Authority (NVWA).



According to NVWA, in 2020 alone, 577 written warnings were issued and 417 penalties were imposed following relevant inspections. A year earlier, there were 535 written warnings and 361 penalties. Most of the violations at slaughterhouses related to hygiene regulations.

„It looks like the control authority wants to use this headline to make a name for itself at the expense of a sector that is actually doing its job very well.“
COV chairman Laurens Hoedemaker

Last year, it said, a total of about 67,980 inspections were carried out at the plants, an increase of 2.5% compared to 2019. Meanwhile, the Dutch Central Organisation of the Meat Industry (COV) interpreted the NVWA inspection results as "very good". Animal welfare regulations are excellently complied with in Dutch slaughterhouses, the association stressed. Penalties had to be imposed in only 0.06% of the animal welfare-related inspections. The corresponding proportion of warnings is put by the association at just 0.02%.

COV chairman Laurens Hoedemaker criticized the NVWA's communication policy. He said that the authority had given its press release on the inspection results an unnecessarily negative headline: "Hundreds of fines and warnings every year". This, he said, creates a false impression of the industry.

Source: AgE
tags:
The Netherlands Livestock results Den Haag food safety

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats