KFC: On four wheels, but without a driver
by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, July 19, 2021

Imago / VCG
CHINA, Peking. In the Chinese market, the chicken chain offers its products with the help of autonomous miniature food trucks.



Delivery reaches a new level of contactless performance. On the Chinese market, the chicken chain KFC offers its products with the help of autonomous miniature food trucks. Orders are placed using a small touchpad on the roof of the small mobile or by smartphone. To pay, a QR code is scanned with the smartphone. The KFC mini food trucks serve hot and cold chicken products from the small windows.

The technology behind the innovation comes from Neolix. The delivery startup received nearly $29 mill. via a funding round in early 2021. The vehicles, which have been on the road in various regions of China since fall 2020, are controlled via the 5G network. According to media reports, the mobile KFC vehicles do not need to stop at a charging station because the batteries can be replaced quickly. Rewe digital reported last week that autonomous driving vehicles are already on the road in Germany. Together with Vodafone, a test is underway in Cologne.

Source: food-service.de
KFC Peking China

