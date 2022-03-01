BRAZIL, São Paulo. JBS announced their joint partnership with Banco do Brasil to facilitate access to rural credit for producers in its supply chain. Livestock farmers will be able to obtain funds to finance environmental regularization actions.

According to a recent JBS press release, the objective of the partnership is to connect these farmers with the BB, a leading lender in rural credit whose traditional emphasis has been on fostering agribusiness and economic development in Brazil.



Green Offices

The Green Offices, a ground-breaking initiative by JBS to support its suppliers, will assess each farmer’s needs so that they seek the financing required for adopting good environmental practices. The technical team of the BB will assist with adjusting the projects and indicating the ideal credit line for each situation.In this way, JBS and Banco do Brasil are showing alignment with integrated management trends and the importance of the transformational role in society, expanding the fields of operation to encourage farmers to regularize their lands. The joint action adds value to farming and to Brazil since it provides the conditions for farmers to make environmental adjustments to their rural property with peace of mind and convenience."This is yet another effort by JBS in support of a sustainable supply chain. Our key objective is to help livestock farmers resolve their environmental liabilities according to Brazilian legislation. It is for this that the Green Offices exist. The partnership with Banco do Brasil further bolsters this objective," said Renato Costa, president of Friboi.Elected for the second consecutive year as the world’s most sustainable bank by the Global 100 ranking em 2021, Banco do Brasil has issued 10 Commitments to Sustainability, with targets for a more sustainable world, the highlights being the promotion of Sustainable Agriculture, with the aim of reaching R$ 125 bn by 2025. The BB has presently earmarked over R$ 121,5 bn.To help livestock farmers across Brazil meet its socio-environmental criteria, JBS has 15 Green Offices at processing units in several key livestock industry regions. The service offers free support to livestock farmers experiencing environmentalThe Green Offices have teams of specialized professionals with access to the tools required for diagnosing the problems and the respective paths for solving them, in addition to a network of accredited consulting companies that work with the livestock farmer to help them with their environmental regularization process.