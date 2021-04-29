The Tönnies parent plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrück in eastern Westphalia had to close for several weeks last summer. Nevertheless, the Group remains by far the largest pig slaughterer in Germany.

GERMANY, Bonn. In the crisis-ridden pig industry, the concentration process continues. Tönnies, Vion, Westfleisch and Danish Crown further expanded their market share in 2020.

The Corona pandemic, African swine fever (ASF) and the loss of third-country exports took their toll on the German pig industry in 2020. But even in this special year of crisis, one trend continued: Fewer and fewer slaughter companies competed for a decreasing number of German slaughter pigs, with the larger companies gaining market share. This is the main conclusion of the current slaughterhouse ranking of the German organization Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands (ISN).

Top 10 in pig slaughter : The ten largest pig slaughter companies in Germany

Manten Screenshot Website The ranking starts with Manten on the 10th place. In 2019, the processor slaughtered 1,005,000 pigs. This represents an increase from 2018, where Manten slaughtered only 940,000 animals. Thus, the company is about 15,000,000 slaughtered animals behind our 1st place. 1/10 Share Simon Fleisch Simon meat processor secures ninth place in the pork processor ranking. In 2019, the company increased to 1,110,000 slaughtered animals, up from 1,090,000 in 2018. 2/10 Share Willms In 2019, Place 8 slaughtered 1,322,000 hogs, up from 1,315,000 hogs slaughtered by Willms in 2018. 3/10 Share mago / Countrypixel The company from Schöppingen, Tummel, lands in 7th place among the pig slaughterers. Here, 1,600,000 animals ran across the slaughter line in 2018 and 1,540,000 in 2019. 4/10 Share Goldschmaus Image Brochure Goldschmaus secures 6th place in the ranking. 1,780,000 pigs landed on the hook here in 2019. This is a slight increase compared to 2018, when the processor slaughtered only 1,760,000 animals. 5/10 Share Müller Gruppe The Müller Gruppe secures fifth place in the ranking with 2,100,000 pig slaughters in 2019. Here, too, there is a slight decline compared to 2018 - in 2018, the group slaughtered 2,150,000 pigs. 6/10 Share Danish Crown Fleisch In the top 100, the meat processor ranks only 20th, while in pig slaughtering, Danish Crown Fleisch makes it to 4th place, where 3,320,000 pigs passed through the plant in 2019. 7/10 Share Vion Food Group Vion Food Germany shares second place with Westfleisch. Vion also slaughtered 7,700,000 pigs in 2019, compared with 7,800,000 for the slaughter giant in 2018. 8/10 Share Imago / Emil Janßen Second place was taken by Westfleisch. Since 2015, the slaughterhouse has been operating as a European cooperative "Societas Cooperativa Europaea" (SCE). 7,700,000 pigs were hooked in 2019 - down from 7,900,000 in 2018. 9/10 Share Tönnies As expected, the Tönnies Group takes well ahead the first place in the ranking. In 2019, the company slaughtered 16,700,000 pigs, which was still an increase on 2018, when Tönnies hooked 16,600,000 pigs. 10/10 Share

Fewer pigs slaughtered

According to the ISN, pig slaughterings in Germany in 2020 fell by 1.91 million head, or 3.5%, to 53.28 million animals compared to the previous year. However, for the top 10 in the industry, slaughter volumes were down only 1.4% to 43.77 million pigs. Their aggregate market share of all slaughterings therefore increased from 80.4% in 2019 to 82.2% most recently. With the exception of Danish Crown, which recorded the highest decline in delivered animals, the other nine major slaughterers strengthened their market position.

The Tönnies Group was in the public eye last year due to Corona cases among employees and plant closures. However, the company's pig slaughterings declined 2.4% to 16.30 million head, less than the national average, and its market share grew 0.3 percentage points to 30.6% compared to 2019. Vion Food Group moved up one place to second in the rankings with 7.60 million pigs on the hook, the same as last year. Market share rose from 13.8 to 14.3%. The company was apparently able to absorb the Corona-related restrictions at individual slaughterhouses through its slaughterhouse structure distributed throughout Germany, the ISN explained.

Westfleisch SCE fell to third place among the largest pig slaughterers in Germany, with slaughter volumes down three percent to 7.47 million, but managed to maintain its market share of 14%. Danish Crown was unable to do the same, with a drop of 6.6% to 3.10 million pigs processed, and its share falling from six percent to 5.8%. The Müller Group, in fifth place, was able to maintain its previous year's slaughter level of 2.10 million pigs, despite Corona problems in Birkenfeld. More about this topic Spain Tönnies takes another hurdle The construction time for the slaughterhouse is expected to be around two years. more ››

Medium-sized companies hold their own

It was noticeable that the medium-sized companies among the top 10 in the ISN slaughterhouse comparison received the same number of pigs or even more compared to the previous year and were thus able to improve their market position somewhat. Slaughterings at Böseler Goldschmaus, for example, increased by 4.5% to 1.85 million pigs; Tummel saw a small increase of 0.6% to 1.55 million animals. Steinemann Holding GmbH, represented in the top 10 for the first time, made the biggest leap with an increase of 10.7% to 1.35 million pigs slaughtered, which was also made possible by the acquisition of EGO-Schlachthof. In addition, the Willms Group increased its slaughter activities by 2.3% compared to 2019 to 1.34 million pigs. At Simon-Fleisch, slaughter volumes remained stable at 1.11 million animals despite the negative trend across Germany.

