IPES-Food: Transforming food systems by 2045

IPES-Food

The authors map out two very different futures for food systems, people and the planet.

BELGIUM, Brussels. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) has released a new report in collaboration with the ETC Group: A Long Food Movement: Transforming Food Systems by 2045.

BELGIUM, Brussels. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) has released a new report in collaboration with the ETC