IPES-Food: Transforming food systems by 2045
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
IPES-Food

Transforming food systems by 2045

by Gerd Abeln
Thursday, April 15, 2021
IPES-Food
The authors map out two very different futures for food systems, people and the planet.
The authors map out two very different futures for food systems, people and the planet.

BELGIUM, Brussels. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) has released a new report in collaboration with the ETC Group: A Long Food Movement: Transforming Food Systems by 2045.

BELGIUM, Brussels. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) has released a new report in collaboration with the ETC

Jetzt kostenfrei registrieren und jetzt sofort alle Artikel auf fleischwirtschaft.de kostenfrei lesen.

Die Registrierung beinhaltet die Newsletter fleischwirtschaft.de inklusive dem wöchentlichen Snacksnewsletter.

 

Sie sind Abonnent, oder bereits registriert?

Der Nutzung Ihrer Daten können Sie jederzeit widersprechen. Weitere Hinweise finden Sie unter Datenschutz.

Sie haben Fragen oder Anmerkungen zu diesem Artikel? Schicken Sie eine E-Mail an die Redaktion.

Artikel drucken

stats