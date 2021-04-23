Investment: Tyson expands poultry operation
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Investment

Tyson expands poultry operation

by Sabrina Meyer
Friday, April 23, 2021

Most Read

  1. Danish Crown

    Layoffs in Boizenburg
  2. Trade in pork

    China imports more once again
  3. Animal welfare

    New Zealand bans live exports
Imago / ZUMA Wire
Nearly 70 jobs at Tyson in Arkansas will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by late 2021.
Nearly 70 jobs at Tyson in Arkansas will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by late 2021.

USA, Springdale. Tyson Foods will invest $48 mill. to accelerate the long-term growth of its poultry business and continued success of its Pine Bluff, Arkansas, poultry plant. Nearly 70 jobs will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by late 2021.



The project will increase capacity to the plant’s fully cooked processing lines that in part produces chicken tenders, chicken strips, boneless and bone-in wings and air-fried products. The investment will also add automated processes to product packing lines.

The Pine Bluff plant and related operations were built by Tyson Foods and opened in 1991. It makes fully cooked chicken products for food service and retail customers, such as grocery stores and quick serve restaurants. The facility employs more than 1,100 people and paid nearly $47 mill. in wages during its 2020 fiscal year. Annual payout for farmers who raise chickens for the plant was more than $27 mill. The company recently raised starting hourly wages at the facility to at least $15 an hour.

The company employs more than 24,000 people across Arkansas with an annual payroll of more than $1.4 bn. Tyson Foods paid Arkansas poultry growers more than $237 mill. in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $2.1 bn.

Source: Tyson
tags:
poultry Arkansas Tyson Foods USA

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Wright Tyson Wright Brand Bacon
Growth
Tyson Foods expands Wright brand bacon plant
Tyson Tyson verpackung Chicken
Tyson Foods
Tyson brand comes to Europe
Imago Images / ZUMA Press Tyson
Business
Tyson Foods cuts jobs
stats