Investment: Tyson expands poultry operation

USA, Springdale. Tyson Foods will invest $48 mill. to accelerate the long-term growth of its poultry business and continued success of its Pine Bluff, Arkansas, poultry plant. Nearly 70 jobs will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by late 2021.

The project will increase capacity to the plant's fully cooked processing lines that in part produces chicken tenders, chicken strips, boneless and bone-in wings and air-fried products. The investment will also add automated processes to product packing lines.

The Pine Bluff plant and related operations were built by Tyson Foods and opened in 1991. It makes fully cooked chicken products for food service and retail customers, such as grocery stores and quick serve restaurants. The facility employs more than 1,100 people and paid nearly $47 mill. in wages during its 2020 fiscal year. Annual payout for farmers who raise chickens for the plant was more than $27 mill. The company recently raised starting hourly wages at the facility to at least $15 an hour.

The company employs more than 24,000 people across Arkansas with an annual payroll of more than $1.4 bn. Tyson Foods paid Arkansas poultry growers more than $237 mill. in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $2.1 bn.

Source: Tyson