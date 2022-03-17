USA, Palm Beach. Advancements in digital technologies in the agriculture sector has resulted in increasing efficiency of farming operations around the globe.

Rising investment by major players for development of digital agriculture services which help farmers gather and cross-relate a wide range of critical data to make timely operating decisions that can improve yield and profitability is driving demand for digital technologies in the agriculture sector. IoT technology is being increasingly integrated with smart agriculture to reduce water wastage with the help of real-time field data collection, data analysis, and deployment of control mechanisms. Growing utilization of IoT-based applications such as precision farming, variable rate technology, smart greenhouses, and smart irrigation is contributing to further advancements and resulting in a gradual shift away from more traditional agricultural practices.

Modernization of the sector

According to a report from Emergen Research projected that the global connected agriculture market size is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The report said: "Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising need to increase agricultural productivity while minimizing negative impact on the environment. Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities in order to improve crop yield and quality is expected to drive growth of the connected agriculture market during the forecast period."

Increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries regarding modernization of the agriculture sector and prioritizing agricultural value chains in each region is driving growth of the global connected agriculture market. Increasing public-private partnerships, which include collaborations between agriculture development authorities with food and beverage manufacturers and agro-processing organizations, is resulting in rising deployment of more sustainable agriculture practices. Public-private partnerships are expected to promote adoption of IoT solutions as connected crop solutions are being increasingly adopted in developing countries to support agro-input providers in boosting field productivity and to help farmers improve yields. Major decline in agricultural workforce is resulting in increasing integration of IoT technology in agricultural operations, and automation reduces need for manual labor force for a number of agriculture-related tasks and operations. IoT technology also accelerates machinery commands with remote and real-time monitoring and helps farmers use resources more efficiently. These factors are driving growth of the global connected agriculture market to a significant extent.

Source: Financialnewsmedia.com / Emergen Research