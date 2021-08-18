GERMANY, Düsseldorf. According to a press release of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH the industry puts its trust in the trade fair Interpack 2023, which is already 85% booked up. The registration window for the next Interpack, which will be held from 4 to 10 May 2023 at the Düsseldorf trade fair centre, was set to open this year in autumn. The new brand slogan is "Simply Unique".

Due to this year’s cancellation (because to the pandemic), which first delayed the trade fair until spring 2021 and then cancelled it entirely, the companies that had already registered were given a one-off opportunity to rebook immediately for the next interpack, and this proposition was met with almost universal acceptance. Together with new registrations from other companies, the bookings received by mid-August 2021 have already filled 85% of our capacity.

Meeting in person at a trade fair is irreplaceable

“Again and again, we’re hearing that you can hardly wait until Interpack is back on again – as an in-person trade fair where you can meet face-to-face”, reports Thomas Dohse, Project Director for the trade fair. According to feedback from the industry, the pandemic showed that digital alternative events were seen as a plus that provided added value, but meeting in person at a trade fair is irreplaceable in terms of generating new contacts and building trust, which is massively important.

In addition, many companies demonstrate technically complex machinery and systems at the trade fair in Düsseldorf, and these need detailed explanation and are often appraised while in operation by potential customers at Interpack. These customers also benefit from being able to make immediate comparisons between solutions from different suppliers.

The new brand slogan: Simply Unique

Interpack is living up to its promise as an internationally leading trade fair in the packaging industry and related processing industry in 2023 too, and is underscoring this with its new brand slogan “Simply Unique”, which has recently been brought in and characterises its image. “The uniqueness of interpack is primarily characterised by the unparalleled diversity of the products and services that our exhibitors offer, but it is rounded out by our special themes that pick up on the trends for the coming years. In 2023, sustainability and all of its facets will be even more significant than it has been in years past, which means that we will be tackling this set of themes in cooperation with our partners. In addition to these impressive in-person offers, there will also be digital offers”, states Thomas Dohse.

Information of additional digital offers during the coming year

In the past, Interpack’s special themes have always grabbed the public’s attention, for example “Save food”, which aimed to reduce food waste, or the concept of the innovation parks which demonstrate smart solutions and approaches for specific issues, and which are now a firm favourite at the other international trade fairs held by the Interpack alliance. The details on the individual special themes and also on additional digital offers in 2023 will be made public during the coming year.

Companies that are interested can still register for Interpack 2023 at www.interpack.com. The trade fair is a platform for complete value chains. This includes processes and machines for packaging and processing packaged goods, along with packaging materials, packaging containers and packaging manufacture, complete with services for the packaging industry.

Source: Messe Düsseldorf GmbH