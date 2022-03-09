USA, Springdale. Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of food company Tyson Foods, announced the date for "Demo Day", the company's first-ever pitch event for sustainability entrepreneurs and startups.

Last week, the company released the date for its virtual event, held on 11 July 2022. Selected participants will be invited to demonstrate how their solutions could help create a more sustainable food system. The goal of the day is to identify and ultimately invest in breakthrough, sustainable technologies that can help Tyson Foods reach its sustainability goals.



At Tyson Demo Day, the selected companies will virtually pitch their solutions to a group of Tyson Foods executives, the company states. Following the event, selected startups will have the opportunity to engage with Tyson Foods' senior leadership and partner with the company on breakthrough ideas to help advance sustainability across the company."Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world – and we believe long-term sustainability will be tied to innovation. We want to play our part and help foster those innovations we think will have the greatest impact on our food system," said John R. Tyson, president of Tyson Ventures, EVP, and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. "We are absolutely committed to work toward a more sustainable food future and partner with future visionaries in this space."Tyson Foods calls on startups to apply for Tyson Demo Day by visiting the event website. Experts will evaluate the entries and select the companies to present their solutions virtually on 11 July 2022. Applicants will be evaluated based on alignment with Tyson Ventures' investment strategy, the solutions they present, and the potential those solutions have to help Tyson Foods meet its sustainability goals. Solutions that align with those goals include, but are not limited to, greenhouse gas emission reduction, reducing food waste, animal welfare, regenerative agriculture, packaging, soil health, and water management. The deadline to apply is 15 May 2022.The company claims that since its inception in 2016, Tyson Ventures has invested more than US$100 million in startups and other companies focused on emerging proteins, new technologies for food and worker safety and sustainable food production.

Source: Tyson Foods, Inc