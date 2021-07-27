Ingredients: Nestlé partners with Future Meat

SWITZERLAND, Vevey. Nestlé has been working on alternative meat products that will blend cultivated meat with plant-based ingredients. To complement efforts in plant-based alternatives, the company is exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are close to meat in terms of taste, flavour, and texture, reports News24.
Nestlé is planning to enter the cultured-meat market in a move that could see the world's largest food company help deliver the nascent technology faster to the mass market. According to Livekindly and Bloomberg unnamed sources “familiar with deliberations” report that Nestlé is currently working with Future Meat to blend its lab-grown meat with plant-based ingredients.
According to media reports, Nestlé plans to use Future Meat Technologies’ technology to create a hybrid ‘meat’ that would be mixed with vegetable ingredients, with the aim of reducing costs in order to compete with the real meat market. The hybrid product could be a gateway for Nestlé to tap the cultured meat market faster. Cell-based meat start-ups incorporate plant-based ingredients at various stages of product development. It enables them to improve the texture of products and to reduce costs, a top challenge for startups vying to displace conventional meat.
The Israeli company would not comment to News24. In a press release, Nestlé confirmed that it is working on “innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and startups,” including Future Meat.
Future Meat has already heavily reduced the cost of producing its cell-based meat and plans to begin US sales by the end of 2022.
The press release explains that Nestlé has been working with various technology companies to manufacture lab-grown meat because of climate change issues.
“For many years we have been investing in our protein expertise and the development of proprietary technologies for plant-based meat alternatives,” said Reinhard Behringer, director of the Nestlé Institute for Materials Science at Nestlé Research. “To complement these efforts, we’re also exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are nutritious, sustainable, and close to meat in terms of taste, flavor, and texture.”