Ingredients: Nestlé partners with Future Meat

Future Meat has already heavily reduced the cost of producing its cell-based meat and plans to begin US sales by the end of 2022.

SWITZERLAND, Vevey. Nestlé has been working on alternative meat products that will blend cultivated meat with plant-based ingredients. To complement efforts in plant-based alternatives, the company is exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are close to meat in terms of taste, flavour, and texture, reports News24.

Nestlé is planning to enter the cultured-meat market in a move that could see the world's largest food company help deliver the nascent technology faster to the mass market. According to Livekindly and Bloomberg unnamed sources “familiar with deliberations” report that Nestlé is currently working with Future Meat to blend its lab-grown meat with plant-based ingredients. More about this topic Future Meat Technologies Future Meat Technologies In vitro meat to become affordable An Israeli company wants to offer chicken breast from the laboratory at a price no higher than the original. more ››

Cooperation with Future Meat Technologies

According to media reports, Nestlé plans to use Future Meat Technologies’ technology to create a hybrid ‘meat’ that would be mixed with vegetable ingredients, with the aim of reducing costs in order to compete with the real meat market. The hybrid product could be a gateway for Nestlé to tap the cultured meat market faster. Cell-based meat start-ups incorporate plant-based ingredients at various stages of product development. It enables them to improve the texture of products and to reduce costs, a top challenge for startups vying to displace conventional meat.

The Israeli company would not comment to News24. In a press release, Nestlé confirmed that it is working on “innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and startups,” including Future Meat.

Future Meat has already heavily reduced the cost of producing its cell-based meat and plans to begin US sales by the end of 2022. More about this topic Future Meat Technologies Future Meat Clean Meat available from 2022 An Israeli start-up wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners. more ››

Lab-grown meat in mind for a while now

The press release explains that Nestlé has been working with various technology companies to manufacture lab-grown meat because of climate change issues.

“For many years we have been investing in our protein expertise and the development of proprietary technologies for plant-based meat alternatives,” said Reinhard Behringer, director of the Nestlé Institute for Materials Science at Nestlé Research. “To complement these efforts, we’re also exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are nutritious, sustainable, and close to meat in terms of taste, flavor, and texture.”

Source: News24 / The BL /Livekindly / Bloomberg / Nestlé