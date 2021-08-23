City of Kraków

Kraków welcomes the international guests for the co-operation and exchange of scientific information between academic and industry researchers.

POLAND, Kraków. Today scientists from all over the word discuss in Kraków, Poland, on the 67th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST). The hybrid congress is planned for one week until 27th August.

POLAND, Kraków. Today scientists from all over the word discuss in Kraków, Poland, on the 67th International Congress of Meat Science a