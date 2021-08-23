ICoMST 2021: International meeting of meat te...
ICoMST 2021

International meeting of meat technology scientists

by Gerd Abeln
Monday, August 23, 2021
City of Kraków
Kraków welcomes the international guests for the co-operation and exchange of scientific information between academic and industry researchers.
POLAND, Kraków. Today scientists from all over the word discuss in Kraków, Poland, on the 67th International Congress of Meat Science and Technology (ICoMST). The hybrid congress is planned for one week until 27th August.

