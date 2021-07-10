The "Best half" products supplemented with vegetables are said to contain less fat and calories than classic meat products.

GERMANY, Cologne. Rewe is the first food retailer in Germany to start offering classic meat products that are half vegetable.

In this way, the retail giant is aiming above all to appeal to consumers who want to reduce their meat consumption. The meat-vegetable mix products were developed at Rewe Group's production facility Wilhelm Brandenburg. The range bears the new brand name "Better half".

Initially, two products will be available on the self-service shelves of around 1,800 Rewe stores in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Württemberg and Saarland: ground beef and sausages seasoned with a vegetable preparation ready for frying, which can be used to quickly prepare a variety of dishes. Other "Better half" products are also planned in the sausage range, Rewe adds. The new products are the result of two years of development and are designed to meet the trend towards a more conscious and balanced diet.

The vegetable preparation processed in the meat products contains peppers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, pea flour, herbs and natural spices, but no flavor enhancers. The coarse pork sausage with vegetable preparation is easy to grill or fry, while the "Better half" ground beef is good for making bolognese, meatballs or wraps, Rewe assures. In addition, the hybrid mince contains significantly less fat and calories than classic ground beef.

The "Best half" product range is expected to be available exclusively in all Rewe stores nationwide in the fall. The ground beef with 50% vegetable preparation from "Better half" is available in 400 g packs on self-service shelves. The "Better half" pork sausage is available in a three-pack containing 300 g.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; Rewe