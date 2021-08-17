DENMARK, Copenhagen. Denmark is now officially free of avian influenza again. As the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration announced last week, there had been no new cases of the highly pathogenic influenza virus infection (HPAI) in wild birds or farm animals nationwide for over a month.

Therefore, Denmark had officially regained "virus-free" status from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).According to the authority, the last case was registered at the beginning of June in a barn with about 40 000 hens in Sønderborg. Since the first appearance of the disease in November 2020, it had occurred in a total of 16 poultry companies. In the course of the disease protection measures, almost 200,000 poultry had to be culled.

Notwithstanding the current congestion, the Veterinary and Food Administration warned against being too careless. It pointed out that the autumn migration of wild birds was approaching and thus the risk of a renewed introduction of the pathogen was increasing. Poultry farmers would therefore be well advised to continue to strictly adhere to biosecurity measures and to pay special attention to the health of their animals.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de