Pig producers: Waiting list at Danish Crown
Pig producers

Waiting list at Danish Crown

by Redaktion fleischwirtschaft.de
Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Imago / Ritzau Scanpix
Danish Crown is currently about a week behind with pig slaughtering, according to company management.
Danish Crown is currently about a week behind with pig slaughtering, according to company management.

DENMARK, Randers. The Danish cooperative is not taking on any more suppliers for the time being. The large supply of pigs exceeds the company's capacity.



In Denmark, slaughterhouses can no longer keep up with the slaughtering. The country's largest meat processor, Danish Crown (DC), has therefore once again introduced a waiting list for new suppliers. This had already been applied in 2020, when the Corona pandemic and outbreaks in several slaughterhouses had caused considerable capacity bottlenecks. However, both existing members and new interested parties had been affected at the time. Quoted supplies had been eliminated again as of March 15, 2021.
As the company explained, African swine fever in Poland and Germany had caused a noticeable drop in piglet exports to these countries. The animals had been fattened up in Denmark as a matter of necessity. Since the summer, the deliveries of pigs ready for slaughter had therefore increased and ensured a high utilisation of the slaughter lines.

Now a point had been reached where a decision had to be made, explained Erik Bredholt, chairman of the DC board. All slaughterhouses together are currently a good week behind schedule; at the same time, there are again many inquiries from new suppliers. The board has therefore decided to introduce a waiting list for these. For the time being, however, Danish Crown members can continue to decide for themselves about the delivery of their animals.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE
tags:
Denmark Randers DC

