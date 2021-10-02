GERMANY, Biberach/Riss. With the arrival of Dr. Mark Betzold as the new Managing Director for Production and Technology (CTO), Albert Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG has completed the restructuring of its corporate management, according to the southern German company.

Source: Handtmann

As Commercial Managing Director, Valentin Ulrich is in charge of Finance, Controlling, Services and Infrastructure (CFO). Harald Suchanka was appointed CEO, who is also responsible for all sales activities of the machine manufacturer as CSO.Betzold, who was born in Gräfelfingen, brings with him the necessary expertise for his new task in the Filling and Portioning Systems Division. After studying mechanical engineering with a specialisation in production technology and then earning a doctorate in engineering at the machine tool laboratory at RWTH Aachen University, he spent more than 15 years in practical work with management experience in various technical functions at the SIG Combibloc Group, a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic packaging headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland.