GERMANY, Berlin. The half-year results of the German food industry are worse than expected. Overall, the industry conceded a significant drop in sales in the first six months of 2021.

The German food industry suffered sales declines of 3.3% to around € 89 bn. in the first six months of 2021. "The recovery expected by manufacturers after the Corona year 2020 thus failed to materialize," writes the Federation of German Food and Drink Industries (BVE). The developments at home and abroad were different. Domestic sales totaled € 58.1 bn., 5.6% below the previous year's result. Rising value-added tax and inflation were not reflected in food manufacturers' selling prices, which fell by 0.3%. As a result, sales contracted by a total of 5.3%.

Corona-related constraints in the out-of-home market and lower domestic demand - particularly at the start of 2021 - gave companies "little incentive to expand production," according to the release. As a result, the calendar- and seasonally adjusted production index rose moderately by 0.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2021. However, at -5%, it was well below the pre-crisis level of the first half of 2019.

"We have come to grips with the pandemic, now Germany must be made fit again as a location for food production," demands Christoph Minhoff, CEO of the BVE. "Instead of new obstacles and additional costs, companies now need the opportunity to create value and consolidate," Minhoff continued. "Our industry needs growth impulses for a powerful new start. These are the prerequisites for us to invest in new technologies and more sustainability in order to produce profitably in the long term in Germany as a business location."

It is true, he said, that export business developed positively in the past six months. However, this did not compensate for the losses incurred in Germany. In total, € 31 bn. in sales were generated abroad, an increase of 1.2% over the previous year. The growth was due to increased sales volumes. The export ratio, for example, also increased to 34.8%. This means that, in view of the tight earnings situation at home, foreign business is becoming increasingly important in order to be able to operate profitably. A look at the development of exports to third countries shows that the full potential of foreign business is far from being exploited. Here, business with the United Kingdom (down 17.6%) and the People's Republic of China (down 52.7%) in particular is lagging well behind potential.

Rising costs increasingly burdening manufacturers

On the cost side, agricultural commodity prices played a major role for companies. In the year to date, the German food industry has been confronted with a significant increase in raw material prices.

Overall, the Hamburg Institute of International Economics' HWWI commodity price index for food and beverages rose by 27.1% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. The main reason for this, it said, was unfavorable weather conditions in the harvesting regions, particularly in the markets for cereals and vegetable oils.

Strong rise in prices for vegetable oils in particular

On the vegetable oil markets, there were price increases for soybean, palm and sunflower oil, triggered by unexpectedly low crop yields. On the cereals market, a phase of persistent drought in North America and heavy rainfall in Europe led to reduced crop expectations. But the Corona pandemic also continues to cause temporary supply shortages. The look ahead is "primarily characterized by great uncertainty, a necessary positive growth trend is closely linked to the further course of the pandemic in the second half of the year," it says.

„Our industry needs growth impetus for a powerful new start. “ Christoph Minhoff

In the ifo Business Climate Index for the sector, manufacturers are cautiously optimistic about their expectations for business development over the next six months. This assessment is supported by stable expectations for sales price development and export business. By contrast, the assessment of the order backlog was "mostly negative" and companies were again increasingly complaining about production bottlenecks.

Shortage of materials affects production

In addition to a shortage of labor and skilled workers, material shortages were cited as a major constraint on production. Accordingly, the return to pre-crisis levels originally expected for 2022 could be further down the road. The right impetus for sustainable growth has rarely seemed more necessary than now.

According to the BVE, the extent to which the industry will be able to reverse the trend and return to growth in the second half of 2021 will depend not only on the further course of the pandemic but also to a large extent on political decisions, particularly with regard to climate policy but also foreign trade policy. Following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, "a rapid normalization of the trade relationship" is needed.

In addition, the political course set in Germany after the Bundestag elections will have a major impact on companies' production and investment decisions. The turnaround towards more sustainable food systems can only succeed with a strong commitment to Germany as a production location, the report continues.

Consumer behavior will be decisive for the development of demand. However, uncertainties regarding economic development also dominate on the consumer side. The consumer climate in Germany was consistently in negative territory in the first half of 2021 and is only slowly showing signs of recovery.

"The food market is a demand market, so a sustainable turnaround will only work if consumers are involved," says Christoph Minhoff. "Market-based incentives for sustainable consumption are needed. In contrast, coercion and bans distort competition and thwart solutions that are sustainable in the long term!"

Source: Andreas Chwallek, lebensmittelzeitung.net