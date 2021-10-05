UNITED KINGDOM, London. A shortage of labor is putting the industry in a tight spot. Visas for EU citizens are to fill the staffing gaps on the slaughter lines.

The situation in the British pig industry remains difficult. The British Pig Association (NPA) called on the government to expand its offer of short-term visas for foreign slaughterers to avert the "collapse" of the British pig sector. Earlier, the London-based Department of Agriculture (DEFRA) granted visa facilitation for poultry meat processing workers willing to enter the country. Accordingly, up to 5,500 skilled foreign workers are to be allowed to be employed in this sector on a temporary basis until Christmas. In addition, the Department for Transport announced that up to 5,000 truck drivers from other countries could enter the kingdom in the run-up to Christmas to transport food and fuel.

Meanwhile, DEFRA sought to calm the tense situation. "The UK has an extremely resilient food supply chain," the agriculture department said. According to Agriculture Minister George Eustice, recruitment of additional short-term truck drivers and poultry processing workers will begin in October, and the scheme will run until Dec. 24, 2021. The move will ensure that farmers and food producers have enough workers to mitigate potential risks to food supplies at Christmas, Eustice said. Meanwhile, the British Farmers Union (NFU) and the Poultry Council welcomed the government's commitment. More about this topic Imago / ZUMA Wire Retail Food shortages getting worse The boss of one of the UK's biggest retailers has warned that current food shortages are at a "worse level" than he has ever seen. more ››

Pig farmers disappointed with government

The NPA criticized the lack of support measures for the pig sector so far, despite repeated requests for short-term visas from processors and the pig industry. The association warned that an ever-increasing animal welfare problem was emerging due to the chronic shortage of butchers in pig processing plants. It said the "pig backlog" now amounted to more than 100,000 animals, with some farmers already running out of barn space; many more were "at breaking point." While some processors were working with the industry to reduce the backlog, preparations were being made for an animal welfare cull that would likely now have to take place on farms, the association reported. NPA executive director Dr. Zoe Davies said she was "very disappointed" that the government had ignored repeated requests for temporary visas for butchers, despite the impact on the entire supply chain that had been outlined.

Don't increase import dependency further

Davies made it clear that the industry desperately needed the visas, even if only for a short period of time to reduce the backlog. "This is not just about saving Christmas, which seems to be the government's only goal, but about protecting pigs and averting an environmental disaster," the NPA executive director clarified. She also referred to the financial woes of pig farmers due to "record production costs" and warned of a significant decline in British pork production, which will increase the UK's dependence on EU imports. According to Davies, a number of pig farmers have given up in recent months; many more have reduced their herds. In addition, he said, retailers must also do their part to reduce the backlog by giving preference to British products over imports.

Food as a national security issue

NFU Vice President Tom Bradshaw said the entire food and drink industry would continue to work with the government to find solutions to increased labor needs, including trained and capable butchers for pork production. Here, even a short-term, 12-month short-term visa would help. The UK Poultry Council stressed the importance of treating food as a national security issue in light of Brexit, Corona and the carbon crisis. "Restricting the supply of foreign labor while classifying British workers as 'low-skilled' has put food businesses at risk and made it harder for people in this country to access high-quality British food," criticized Poultry Council Executive Director Richard Griffiths. For him, ensuring strong and resilient supply chains is a top priority. This is a "positive step in the right direction" to alleviate the pressures that supply chains have faced over the past eighteen months, he said.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE