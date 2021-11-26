GERMANY. Berlin. Cem Özdemir is to become the new Federal Minister of Agriculture in Germany. This was decided by the Green Party's executive board yesterday evening after lengthy deliberations in Berlin.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

The former federal leader of the party thus prevailed over parliamentary group leader Dr. Anton Hofreiter, who will not be a member of the new cabinet. The newly tailored Ministry for the Environment and Consumer Protection is to be headed by Steffi Lemke, a long-time member of the Green Party's German Bundestag.The 55-year-old Özdemir had won a direct mandate in Stuttgart for the first time in the German Bundestag election in September with almost 40 percent. The Swabian-born politician was a member of the Bundestag from 1994 to 2002. From 2004 to 2009, Özdemir was a member of the European Parliament. He held the federal chairmanship of the Green Party from 2008 until early 2018. In 2013, he returned to the Bundestag. In the 2017 German Bundestag election, Özdemir was the Green Party's top candidate and one of his party's negotiators in the ultimately unsuccessful Jamaica negotiations in Berlin.In the past legislative period, the designated federal agriculture minister was chairman of the Bundestag Committee on Transport and Digital Infrastructure. Özdemir, who is considered to belong to the "realo wing" of his party, is a member of the Political Advisory Board of the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW) as well as the non-partisan Theodor Heuss Foundation. In addition to economic and transport policy, the son of Turkish parents has so far focused on human rights and the coexistence of people from different cultures.