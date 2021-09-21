Germany: New reference laboratory for additiv...
Germany

New reference laboratory for additives and flavourings

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, September 21, 2021

picture alliance / Bildagentur-online/Joko
The BfR also checks whether flavourings that determine the taste of a food are of natural or synthetic origin.
GERMANY, Berlin. A new National Reference Laboratory for Food Additives and Flavourings has been established at the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).



According to BfR President Prof. Andreas Hensel, its task is to develop analytical methods for food additives and flavours and to contribute to their standardisation. At the same time, this is to support the monitoring authorities of the federal states.

In addition, according to the BfR, it will be examined whether flavourings that determine the taste of a food are of natural or synthetic origin. In addition, the use of unauthorised additives and flavourings is to be detected with analytical methods in order to uncover unauthorised applications and to increase food safety.

2500 flavours for the desired taste

In this context, the Federal Institute pointed out last week that food producers in the European Union are allowed to use about 320 food additives for technological purposes. In addition, about 2500 flavourings are available to give food the desired taste.

The BfR wants to draw on its own experience in wine analysis or the analysis of feed additives. In addition, the BfR is well networked both nationally and internationally and will draw on the knowledge available at the respective partners in the development of analytical methods.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
