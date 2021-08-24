Dr. Thomas Janning will leave the ZDG at his own request by the end of 2022 at the latest.

GERMANY, Berlin. After 25 years of successful work, Dr. Thomas Janning has decided to pursue new professional paths in the future. The long-standing Managing Director of the Central Association of the German Poultry Industry e.V. (ZDG) will end his work for the association at his own request by the end of 2022 at the latest, according to a press release of the association.

Janning began his career with the German poultry industry in October 1996 as a division manager. In January 2007, he was appointed Managing Director of the ZDG and the affiliated federal associations and organisations. Since then, the joint office in Berlin has developed into a powerful representation of interests for the entire poultry sector that is always ready for dialogue.

Yesterday, Janning personally informed the committees and staff of the ZDG that he will end his commitment to the poultry industry associations at his own request because he wants to take on new professional challenges. Until the end of 2022, he said, he is prepared to continue as the ZDG's managing director and to ensure a professional handover of the baton.

"After 25 years in numerous national as well as international committees, we extremely regret Dr Janning's decision. He distinguishes himself as ZDG Managing Director through his excellent networking in the entire food industry and his exemplary willingness to perform, says Friedrich-Otto Ripke, President of the ZDG.

The Central Association of the German Poultry Industry (ZDG - Zentralverband der Deutschen Geflügelwirtschaft e. V.) is a professional umbrella and umbrella organisation that represents the interests of the German poultry industry at federal and EU level vis-à-vis political, official and professional organisations, the public and abroad. Its approximately 8,000 members are organised in federal and state associations.

Source: ZDG