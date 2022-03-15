GERMANY, Wiesbaden. Within two years, the number of pig slaughterings in Germany has fallen by 18.3%. The sharp decline in herds is having an even greater impact on the supply.

At the beginning of the year, the decline in pig and cattle slaughterings in Germany continued at an accelerated pace. According to data from the German Federal Statistical Office, in January, 4.03 million pigs had been slaughtered, 8.9 % less than January 2021. The volume in pork production even decreased by 11.5% to 435,140 t due to lower slaughter weights.



Sharp decline for cattle

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

The decline becomes even more significant, taking into account that the number of slaughtered pigs in January 2021 had already seen a steep drop compared to years prior.In 2021, slaughterhouses had to limit their production because of staff shortages due to covid measures. Therefore, slaughterings were reduced to 4.3 million pigs, a decline of 8.8%.According to analysts, the significant reduction in the German pig herd by more than 9% in 2021, in addition to a decreasing supply of foreign animals transported to German abattoirs, will continue to lead to a noticeably lower supply of pork in the coming months. The number of processed pigs from the EU decreased by 14.4% to 83,300 pigs. Two years prior, 274,360 imported pigs were processed in the same period.January also saw a sharp year-on-year decline in the volume of slaughtered cattle, which fell by 16,680 head, or 6.6% to 237,750 head. Beef production was down 7.1% to 78,120 t. In particular, domestic producers slaughtered fewer older animals; the volume fell by 13.3% to 82,830 head. In addition, 4.4% fewer heifers and 2.1% fewer bulls and steers were processed compared to January 2021. The lowest rate had been for calves and young cattle, which was down to 0.5% or 24,730 head.