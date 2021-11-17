GERMANY, Mainz. In the coming year, China's import demand could pick up and thus support the world market price, expects Richard Brown of the French consulting and market research company GIRA.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de

The medium and long-term prospects for the global meat market remain positive despite the many challenges facing the industry. This was the message Richard Brown of the French consulting and market research company Gira brought to the Deutscher Fleisch Kongress (German Meat Congress) by afz and "Fleischwirtschaft" in Mainz. He said that the growth in global meat consumption, which had lasted for years, had been dampened in 2019 and 2020, but would turn around this year. The main reason for the interim slump was not the Corona pandemic, but the African swine fever, which had caused a slump in production in Asia.In China, high prices had triggered brisk investment in pig farming, so that production had recovered much faster than expected after the ASP-related slump. Rising concerns about ASF infections led to increased slaughtering this summer, which triggered a drop in prices on the Chinese market. Fear of a further fall in revenues increased the willingness to sell, thus accelerating the fall in prices. Sow slaughterings had also increased. Richard Brown therefore expects supply to fall in the Chinese market in the coming months, perhaps leading to rising prices and higher import demand as early as the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated next year on February 1. This year's import demand of 4.3 mill. t of pork will be smaller than the 5.2 mill. t initially forecast, he said.The GIRA expert pointed out that meat consumption was increasing worldwide despite rising prices. Since 2009, he said, the price of sheep meat had more than doubled, with beef growing by almost 70%, poultry by more than 40% and pork by more than 30%. Nevertheless, the industry is facing major challenges. Issues such as environmental protection, animal welfare, health and antibiotics are the focus of attention worldwide, albeit with regional differences in emphasis. In many countries, it is also becoming more difficult for the meat industry to find workers. The industry in Europe is also confronted with political decisions by the EU, such as the Farm to Fork strategy and the Green Deal.