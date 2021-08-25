GERMANY, Bad Bramstedt/Senden. Topigs Norsvin integrates the employees of the genetics sales department of Vion Zucht- und Nutzvieh GmbH. Within this partnership, both partners combine and strengthen their complete knowledge in the field of pig breeding and meat quality.

By merging their genetics sales, Vion and the world's leading pig genetics company Topigs Norsvin intend to further strengthen their cooperation, which was established in January 2020. "With this in mind, we are very pleased," says Eduard Eissing, Managing Director of Topigs-SNW GmbH, "that we have been able to attract four experienced colleagues from Vion Zucht- und Nutzvieh GmbH to join our company and thus continue to count on their Vion expertise."

View on supply chains

With the expertise of the new colleagues from Vion, headed by agricultural engineer and sales manager Johann Meyenburg, Topigs Norsvin strengthens its position as Vion's genetics partner for the distribution of gilts, self-remodelling concepts, finishing boars and semen in Germany. In this way, the requirements and needs of the market can be met even better and, in addition, the company's own service offering can be further expanded in a targeted manner.

"As part of the now further strengthened partnership, both partners can access the now pooled knowledge and experience in pig breeding and meat quality to best serve demand-driven supply chains," says Stefan Frerichs, Managing Director Pork at Vion Zucht- und Nutzvieh GmbH. In the past, Vion has already placed an increasing focus on developing demand-driven supply chains when supplying pigs for its supply chains in Germany, among other countries. The now intensified cooperation between Topigs Norsvin and Vion focuses on the continuation of pig farming and thus on pig farmers and their yield targets.

Source: Vion