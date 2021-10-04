Chorizo of the Spanish Consortium must carry garlic and paprika, differentiating this particular sausage from other origins and other sausages. It is cured outdoors or smoked. The main base is minced pork and marinated with spices such as paprika that gives it its typical red colour. Only paprika from fruits grown, dried and milled in the Spanish territory is allowed.

SPAIN, Madrid. In response to Covid-19, the Spanish chorizo industry has laid out plans to focus on sustainability issues and the digitalisation of the chain to promote future growth in the sector.

The Consorcio del Chorizo Español (Spanish Chorizo Consortium) is a voluntary association that groups companies in the Spanish meat sector, all experts in chorizo production and export, with the aim of producing and marketing authentic, high quality Spanish chorizo. All companies associated with the consortium must comply with the quality regulations and certified procedures. Chorizo with the Consortium label is quality-assured and made in compliance with specific criteria in terms of traditional and authentic Spanish ingredients and production methods.

Improve sustainability efforts

Chorizo producer and Consortium member Noel Alimentaria has proposed a € 300 mill. investment project to improve their own sustainability efforts. The scheme will have direct impact on the entire value chain, from the origin of the raw material to the final product. The programme will invest in new production facilities and more energy-efficient technology. It also aims to reduce their carbon footprint and to enable the development of new lines of healthy products and alternative proteins, and the digitalisation of the chain to achieve an innovative, cooperative, connected and integrated business model.

Dgitalisation in focus

Emcesa, another of the Consortium’s processors, is currently realigning its chorizo production towards Industry 4.0 (a digitalised industry) and has invested significantly in research, development and innovation between 2015 and 2020. The Toledo-based meat company has committed € 3 mill. to maximising the efficiency of human and technical resources available.

Chorizo producer Goikoa has become an Amazon partner, supplying chorizo products to physical Amazon sites in the UK. The producer provides three products for the Amazon brand, including chorizo rings and sliced chorizo. The British market continues to be the main destination for premium chorizo from the Consorcio del Chorizo Español with 1.1 mill. kg of Consortium-labelled Chorizo being exported to the UK in the first half of 2021.

Source: Consorcio del Chorizo Español