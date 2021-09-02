RUSSIA, Moscow. Gazprombank and Cherkizovo Group signed a loan agreement to finance the construction of a high-tech automated production facility for slaughtering pigs and processing pork in the Tula Region.

The slaughtering and processing facility in the Tula Region will boost Cherkizovo's high value-added capacity to 500,000 t per year. Additionally, the new factory will create over 2,000 highly-paid jobs in the region.

Gazprombank will grant Cherkizovo a 12-year credit facility, providing RUB 40.8 bn of the RUB 48 bn to be invested in the project. The deal is structured as a project financing arrangement under the Ministry of Agriculture's concessional lending program for agricultural producers. Gazprombank ranks among Russia’s Top 3 banks by main volume indicators (according to Interfax-100. Russian banks) and is one of the largest financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe.

Source: Cherkizovo