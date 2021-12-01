Fresh pork: Aldi switches to German origin

GERMANY, Essen| Mühlheim. Aldi is once again pushing ahead with animal welfare. Now the German discounter has announced that the entire value chain for pork will take place in Germany. The changeover is to be completed by the end of next year.
Soon, the "5D standard" will apply to pork at Aldi
. This means that the discounter will only sell pork where the entire value chain, i.e. from birth, rearing, fattening, slaughtering and processing, takes place in Germany. According to a statement, this is to be implemented by the fourth quarter of 2022, with the exception of international specialties, organic products, tenderloin and frozen products, Aldi limits.
The discounter wants to set a sign for more animal welfare, while also supporting German agriculture in particular. As the company explains, the retailer is already well advanced with this, for example Aldi has long relied on German goods for fresh pork. Only the first step in the value chain - the birth of the piglets - still takes place in neighbouring countries.
Tobias Heinbockel, Managing Director Category Management at Aldi Nord: "With our commitment to '5D' we are closing a gap and once again committing ourselves to German agriculture. With our early announcement, we are also giving all those involved in the value chain the necessary planning security."
Aldi has been going its own way when it comes to animal welfare for some time now. In the summer, the discounter forged ahead with its announcement that it would completely switch to husbandry systems 3 and 4 for fresh beef, pork, chicken and turkey by 2030. The discounter was the first major grocer to set such a goal. (hof) This article first appeared on the fleischwirtschaft.de sister platform www.lebensmittelzeitung.net
.
Source: lebensmittelzeitung.net, fleischwirtschaft.de / dfv Mediengruppe