France: Swine flu detected in humans

Santé publique France

According to the French health authority, the pathogen was first detected in pigs in Brittany in February 2020.

FRANCE, Renne/Paris. Swine flu has been detected in a human in France. As the regional health authority (ARS) of Brittany reported on Friday before last (10 September), the national reference centre for respiratory infections has confirmed an infection with an influenza A virus of the subtype H1N2.