France: Swine flu detected in humans

FRANCE, Renne/Paris. Swine flu has been detected in a human in France. As the regional health authority (ARS) of Brittany reported on Friday before last (10 September), the national reference centre for respiratory infections has confirmed an infection with an influenza A virus of the subtype H1N2.
The patient had been admitted to hospital and was in a stable condition. The circumstances of the transmission are currently being investigated. According to the ARS, the patient in question had been in contact with live pigs in the week before the onset of symptoms. So far, no other sick persons have been detected in the immediate vicinity. Since a virus strain circulating in pig farms is very similar to the pathogen detected, persons with contact to pigs and symptoms of a respiratory infection are systematically searched for influenza viruses.
According to the national health authority Santé publique France
, the virus now detected in humans has a high genetic similarity to a variant that was first identified in 2020 and has been spreading in the European pig population since then. The virus has rapidly become the most important of all influenza viruses detected in pigs in areas with active circulation. In France, the virus was first detected in pigs in Brittany in February 2020.
The transmission of influenza viruses from pigs to humans occurs sporadically worldwide, according to the health authority. Since January 2021, a total of about ten cases of human infections with different variants of swine flu have been detected in the USA, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Denmark and Germany. The illnesses are usually mild, but some severe cases have been reported.
Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE