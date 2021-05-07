France: Avril splits from pork division

FRANCE, Paris. Groupe Avril has announced that it will focus on plant-based raw materials and products in the future and divest its egg and pork businesses. Tönnies launched a joint venture with the French group in 2016.

As General Manager Jean-Philippe Puig explained at the presentation of the previous year's financial statements recently in Paris, the company's portfolio will be streamlined and investments will be focused on specialty ingredients, food, renewable energy and services and solutions for farmers. According to media reports, the restructuring will affect six company sites for the packaging of eggs and the manufacture of egg products, respectively, as well as two additional sites for the slaughtering and cutting of pigs. The specialist for pork in the Avril Group is the company Abera, based in Saint-Brice-en-Cogles, Brittany.

Just at the end of March, Avril announced that it would invest €45 mill. in the development of rapeseed proteins for human consumption, together with the state-owned investment bank BPI. Among other things, the protein from rapeseed is to be marketed in powder form to the food industry by a Dutch partner.

The group coped well with the past year, which was marked by the Corona crisis. Avril put sales at around €5.77 bn., down just 1.3% on 2019. However, the company posted strong gains in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and profit, up about 43% to €243 mill. and almost 70% to €59 mill., respectively.

German slaughter giant Tönnies has been cooperating with Groupe Avril since fall 2015. The plan was to increase the share of French meat products, especially in discounters and supermarket chains - a segment in which the Tillman's convenience line, which belongs to Tönnies, specializes. To this end, the two groups founded the joint venture L'Atelier des Viandes de France. The company, which is run as a joint venture, started production on April 1, 2016. More about this topic Pork Avril and Tönnies are in exclusive negotiations The two partners are planning to set up a joint enterprise dedicated to developing supplies of 100% French products to be sold by major supermarkets. more ››

Tönnies Managing Director Dr. André Vielstädte confirmed to fleischwirtschaft.de that the two companies are in dialog about the realignment of Groupe Avril: "Our clear goal is to continue the very successful joint venture. Ways and possibilities are currently being discussed," says Vielstädte.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE