Food waste: Minimize losses

GERMANY, Frankfurt. A total of 18 companies are taking part in the "Primary Production and Processing Dialog Forums". The Thünen Institute is evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the various measures, while the German Agricultural Society is coordinating the project, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Agriculture.
The 18 demonstration farms in the "Dialogue Forums on Primary Production and Processing," which is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, are now having the efficiency and effectiveness of their already implemented and planned measures to reduce food waste evaluated.
As the German Agricultural Society (DLG
) in Frankfurt am Main, the coordinator of the dialog forums, explained last week, the anonymized results are intended to make an important contribution to the further systematic reduction of food waste and losses in the respective sectors. The dialog forums are part of the "National Strategy to Reduce Food Waste of the Federal Government" and will be implemented with the Thünen Institute as a partner, she said. From agriculture and aquaculture, projects on fruit, vegetables and animal food production would be represented. The food-processing demonstration companies came from the meat, fish, baking and dairy sectors, among others. Also participating were fruit and vegetable processors, frozen and deli food producers, and companies from the beverage industry.
According
to DLG project managers Rainer Schramm and Christina Vogel, many companies have long since incorporated the avoidance of food waste into their sustainability strategy. They dealt intensively with the topic and provided sound input for the dialog forums. Producers, they said, strive to minimize waste in the production process for cost reasons, among other things. In addition, the topic of "sustainability and avoidance of food waste" is often already firmly anchored in corporate philosophies. Nevertheless, Schramm and Vogel still see potential for improvement here.
Transferability of measures under test
The project leader, Dr. Yanne Goossens of the Thünen Institute
, reported on a wide range of measures that now need to be analyzed. "They include, among others, the prevention of storage losses in fruit, rework and AI processes in food processing, through to cross-sector measures suitable for further minimizing food waste and losses along the value chain," Goossens explained. In a first step, he said, an effectiveness analysis will now record how much food waste is saved by each measure.
In the second step, resource efficiency is quantified. For this purpose, a classic cost-benefit analysis is carried out along the three sustainability dimensions of economy, ecology and social issues. Based on this data, the net benefit, the potential for avoiding food waste and the environmental impact of measures could be calculated. In addition, qualitative factors such as the effects of the measure on the working environment, the implementation effort and the transferability to other farms would be taken into account. According to DLG, the evaluation is to be completed by the end of November 2022.
Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE