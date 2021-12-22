BRUSSELS EU member states want to make the food sector more resilient to crises. The agriculture ministers support the Commission's proposals.

Agriculture ministers have endorsed the Council conclusions on the emergency food supply plan presented by the European Commission in November. In the conclusions presented at last week's Agriculture Council, the ministers welcome the Brussels-based authority's plans and recognise the need to future-proof the European food system against potential risks. It is true that the worst effects of the Corona pandemic have been mitigated by existing mechanisms. Nevertheless, according to the paper, ministers agree to incorporate lessons learned from the Corona crisis into the EU's planning for action in the event of future disasters.

Preserving the free movement of goods even in crises

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

Member states also stress the importance of the internal market and call for the cross-border mobility of people, goods, services and capital to be maintained even in the event of a crisis. They also support the Commission's intention to establish a European Food Security Crisis Preparedness and Response Mechanism (EFSCM) to better address threats to food security. Existing food security instruments should be strengthened and expanded.At the same time, however, it is made clear that action must be taken in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity; the importance of the Member States must not be overlooked. Furthermore, the necessity of sufficiently combating disinformation is insisted on. In his last appearance as President of the Agriculture Council, Slovenia's Minister of Agriculture, Dr Joze Podgoršek, stressed that by building on the lessons learned from the Corona pandemic, it would be possible to ensure that the response in the event of similar crises in the future would be coordinated and that the movement of people, goods and services between Member States would not be disrupted.