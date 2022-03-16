USA, Los Angeles. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) report on record levels of animal food contraband from China.

According to a press release issued by the CBP, the seizures of prohibited meat products from China continued at levels never seen before at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport.



Source: CBP

From October to December 2021, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted 118,949 kg of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products, a 33% increase from the same period the year before. The situation began intensifying in the fiscal year 2021 when amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of interdicted prohibited animal products reached 356,757 kg marking a staggering increase of 80% compared to 2020.When prohibited animal products are intercepted, CBP issues an Emergency Action Notification (EAN) to initiate the destruction or re-exportation of the contraband. From 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021, LA/Long Beach CBP agriculture specialists issued 1,256 EANs, a 52% increase to the year prior."Preventing the introduction of foreign contagious animal diseases and noxious pests at our nation's largest seaport is paramount and vital to our agriculture industry and the well-being of the communities we serve," said Carlos C. Martel CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.CBP agriculture specialists found most of the hidden animal products commingled in boxes of e-commerce shipments and household goods in a clear attempt to smuggle the prohibited meats. According to the CBP, unregulated animal products from China are in high demand, while many consumers were not aware of the importation restrictions.In the press release, the border agency pointed out that pork products from ASF-affected countries posed the risk of introducing the virus to the United States, and therefore crippling the domestic pork industry and US pork exports valued at US$6.5 billion annually.