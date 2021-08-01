Krill are small crustaceans of the order Euphausiacea from which protein products can be derived. Their unique phospholipid-bound omega-3 fatty acids in krill may help reduce the risk of various civilization diseases, including heart and brain problems.

GERMANY, Düsseldorf. GEA lands order with a contract for krill protein hydrolysis in Norway. The pilot plant paves the way for commercializing krill protein powder for human consumption.

On behalf of Aker BioMarine, GEA is to design and deliver the world’s first pilot plant for hydrolyzing krill protein. The client is a biotechnology company based in Norway that fishes for Antarctic krill – tiny shrimp-like crustaceans – and uses them to develop ingredients for functional foods, aquaculture and animal feed. Slated to come online in late 2022, the new pilot plant will produce a highly concentrated protein isolate destined for food and beverages. The partners signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract valued in the double-digit million euro range in July 2021. Aker BioMarine Aker BioMarine is the only krill supplier that controls the entire supply chain from krill harvesting in Antarctic waters to the logistics center in Montevideo to the krill oil production facility in Houston, USA. Antarctic krill fishing is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world.

Sustainable marine biotechnology

Through its activities at the new site in Ski Næringspark near Oslo, the company aims to help evolve Norway’s marine biotechnology competence cluster.

As a manufacturer of seafood ingredients, Aker BioMarine believes it has a responsibility to improve human health through product innovation and sustainable harvesting technology without compromising the health of our planet and its marine ecosystems. To this end, the company intends to decarbonize both its krill fisheries and production. The company’s decision to cooperate with GEA was motivated in part by the systems supplier’s consistent pursuit of sustainability together with the reduced carbon footprint its process technology offers.

GEA will engineer the pilot plant for krill protein with a view to sustainability. While every component’s energy consumption and longevity are checked, major efficiency gains are secured thanks to streamlined process planning and automation.

Functional foods call for creativity

GEA has been tasked with designing all technical processes in the krill protein hydrolysis pilot plant as well as supplying and integrating the machinery and components. The plant will utilize the CODEX based automation system. Thanks to a highly flexible design, the facility lends itself to further product development and innovation.

„The functional food – or New Food – market is currently evolving very dynamically. “ Heinz-Jürgen Kroner, Senior Vice President Liquid Technologies at GEA

“Innovators such as Aker BioMarine are not only unlocking entirely new sources of human nutrition and health but also doing so without compromising the climate and environment,” says Heinz-Jürgen Kroner, Senior Vice President Liquid Technologies at GEA, commenting on the boom in this growth market that also holds strategic importance. “Assisting in developing new food sources provides us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our own creativity in process technology.” The pilot plant is to serve as a benchmark for further protein hydrolysis equipment in the future.

Making krill protein fit for human consumption

Having recently been generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by an expert panel, INVI, a sustainably sourced krill protein hydrolysate and the final product from the pilot plant, is now ready to be marketed in the United States. Krill protein has a complete, well-balanced amino acid profile and protein content of over 90. Hydrolysates are known to be well absorbed by the human body as a result of the hydrolysis that takes place in the process and is consequently well suited to use in functional foods.

Following extensive research into protein powder, Aker BioMarine has developed a production process that converts protein flour into high-quality protein hydrolysate powder for human consumption. In commissioning the pilot plant, which will expand production from the current lab-based operation into a scalable, industrial process with a capacity of 120 t per year, the company will develop and sell commercial products and work with partners to create new market opportunities.

About Aker BioMarine Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. Listed on Euronext Growth, the company develops krill-based ingredients for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications, including INVI, a highly concentrated protein isolate, and LYSOVET, a targeted transporter of EPA and DHA from krill. The company’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and to customers around the world. The company’s strong focus on sustainability inspired the launch of AION, a circularity company dedicated to helping companies to recycle and reuse waste.

Source: GEA / Aker BioMarine