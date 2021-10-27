Food safety: USA fight against salmonella
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Food safety

USA fight against salmonella

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Most Read

  1. EU forecast beef

    Production will continue to fall in 2022
  2. Partnership

    Nabati Foods expands international distribution
  3. Slaughter pigs

    China's market at the turning point
Imago / agefotostock
23% of salmonellosis infections in the US are due to consumption of chicken and turkey meat.
23% of salmonellosis infections in the US are due to consumption of chicken and turkey meat.

WASHINGTON The Agriculture Department is stepping up efforts to prevent salmonellosis. The program focuses on the poultry sector.



The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to further reduce the load of salmonella in poultry products in order to counteract the resulting and still too numerous illnesses of consumers. As the USDA stated last week in Washington, despite the steady decline in salmonella contamination of poultry products, more than one million people in the U.S. still contract salmonellosis each year. About 23% of those infections are estimated to be due to consumption of chicken and turkey meat, he said. The goal, he said, is to reduce the rate of illnesses by 25% of the 2016-2018 mean, to 11.5 per 100,000 population, by 2030.

Previous efforts have not been enough to achieve this, he said. Therefore, he said, the Food Safety Information Service (FSIS) will first collect data to develop future measures to prevent salmonella contamination throughout the poultry supply chain and production system and better protect public health. As new scientific evidence suggests that not all salmonella are equally likely to cause human disease, the FSIS will focus on the salmonella serotypes and virulence factors that pose the greatest risk to public health, he said. The initiative requires collaboration and ongoing dialogue with the poultry sector, consumers and scientists alike, the ministry stressed.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
poultry USDA USA Washington

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / Panthermedia Walnuss - BU Molakularer Fingerabdruck
Food safety
Food profiling reveals origin and identity
Imago / Ralph Lueger Lebensmittelüberwachung
Food Safety
Citizens for more transparency
Imago / Westend61 Fleischkontrolle Labor
Food Safety
Food and beverages worth € 54 mill. seized

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats