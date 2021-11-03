Food safety: Consumers have great confidence

GERMANY, Berlin. The majority of consumers assume that food in Germany is safe. What is doubted is the commitment to consumer protection in politics and business.
The population in Germany has predominantly confidence in the safety of food. This is the result of the current Consumer Monitor of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment(BfR
), the 13th edition of which has now been published. According to the survey, 52% of respondents consider food to be safe or very safe. For 35%, food safety is in the medium range, and only 13% rate the general safety of food as not safe or not safe at all.
According to 42% of respondents, food safety in Germany is improving. For 37%, the level is stagnating, and for 19%, protection is tending to decline. Consumer centers and organizations
enjoy a high level of trust in consumer health protection; 67% of the survey participants feel that they are in good hands. Trust in science is similarly high at 65%. By contrast, the respondents have considerably less confidence in public institutions such as authorities and ministries; here, only 34% expect adequate consumer protection. Non-governmental organizations are trusted by 29% of the survey participants, the media by only 17%. From the economy, 15% expect consumer health protection, while politics "enjoys" the lowest trust values with only 14%.
Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 44/2021; AgE