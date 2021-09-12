Food Safety: Citizens for more transparency

GERMANY, Berlin. Large majority in favor of "transparent" food inspections. Consumer advocates present results of a Forsa study.

The vast majority of German citizens would like to see transparent food monitoring by means of smiley faces, control barometers or the like. Almost nine out of ten respondents in a recent Forsa survey commissioned by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) were in favor of publishing inspection results.

Salmonella in the restaurant, mold in the sausage factory, mouse droppings at the bakery: inspectors discovered in restaurants, bakeries or other food-processing enterprises again and again unappetizing and health-endangering abuses, so the vzbv in Berlin. Up to now, consumers have usually not been aware of this, because the results of the food inspectors do not automatically have to be published.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) is calling for a rethink in this area and is calling for a uniform transparency system throughout Germany. Experiences in other countries show that transparency leads to better hygiene and provides consumers with real orientation, the vzbv noted. Consumers want to know how clean their favorite restaurant or the snack bar around the corner is.

More transparency ensures trust and leads to more cleanliness and hygiene, according to vzbv executive Klaus Müller. The topic must therefore be on the agenda of the next federal government. The vzbv criticizes that the authorities are often not sufficiently equipped. On average, every third food inspection fails. Black sheep go undetected for too long, and exemplary companies lack recognition.

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 36/2021; AgE