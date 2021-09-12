Food Safety: Citizens for more transparency
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Food Safety

Citizens for more transparency

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Sunday, September 12, 2021

Most Read

  1. Livestock

    More pigs in the stables
  2. Global Markets

    What does China banning Brazilian beef mean?
  3. Sustainability

    Mondi wins packaging Awards
Imago / Ralph Lueger
The vzbv calls for a nationwide transparency system in Germany.
The vzbv calls for a nationwide transparency system in Germany.

GERMANY, Berlin. Large majority in favor of "transparent" food inspections. Consumer advocates present results of a Forsa study.



The vast majority of German citizens would like to see transparent food monitoring by means of smiley faces, control barometers or the like. Almost nine out of ten respondents in a recent Forsa survey commissioned by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) were in favor of publishing inspection results.

Salmonella in the restaurant, mold in the sausage factory, mouse droppings at the bakery: inspectors discovered in restaurants, bakeries or other food-processing enterprises again and again unappetizing and health-endangering abuses, so the vzbv in Berlin. Up to now, consumers have usually not been aware of this, because the results of the food inspectors do not automatically have to be published.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) is calling for a rethink in this area and is calling for a uniform transparency system throughout Germany. Experiences in other countries show that transparency leads to better hygiene and provides consumers with real orientation, the vzbv noted. Consumers want to know how clean their favorite restaurant or the snack bar around the corner is.

More transparency ensures trust and leads to more cleanliness and hygiene, according to vzbv executive Klaus Müller. The topic must therefore be on the agenda of the next federal government. The vzbv criticizes that the authorities are often not sufficiently equipped. On average, every third food inspection fails. Black sheep go undetected for too long, and exemplary companies lack recognition.

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 36/2021; AgE
tags:
results Forsa Germany Berlin Hygiene

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / Westend61 Fleischkontrolle Labor
Food Safety
Food and beverages worth € 54 mill. seized
RMIT Nem Chua
Food safety
Meat snack Nem Chua kills bacteria
Imago / VWPics USA Schlachthof
Food and labor safety
Slaughter belts to run slower
stats