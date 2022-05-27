“We have great admiration for the Frontmatec team and view the Company as a highly compelling strategic addition to Bettcher as we pursue our long-term strategy of building a scaled global platform serving customers in the food and food processing industry,” said Dan Daniel, Chairman of Bettcher.

USA, Birmingham. Processing equipment manufacturer Bettcher Industries announced the acquisition of Frontmatec. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022.

Headquartered in Kolding, Denmark, Frontmatec is a global manufacturer of end-to-end automated solutions for pork and beef processing, with robotics and vision system capabilities. The company serves as a full-line supplier of processing equipment, parts and services, instruments, and software to help solve key food and worker safety issues.



Source: Bettcher Industries

KKR, which acquired Bettcher in December 2021, will invest additional capital from its North American private equity strategy to support the transaction. The transaction represents an important step in Bettcher and KKR’s strategy to build a scaled food processing automation platform serving food processing plants globally, the company emphasised in a recent press release.In addition to delivering leading automation capabilities, the purchase of Frontmatec deepens Bettcher’s footprint in Europe. Frontmatec’s executive team led by Allan Kristensen is expected to remain in place to continue to grow the business after the transaction closes.“Frontmatec has built a leading brand and position by enabling customers to continuously improve the productivity and safety of their workforce. The Company’s capabilities in automation and its global presence make it a superb fit for the Bettcher platform, and we are excited to work with Allan and his team to extend our collective innovation leadership,” said Tim Swanson, CEO of Bettcher.As part of the transaction, KKR will extend its employee engagement program to all employees at Frontmatec. The strategy’s cornerstone is to allow all employees to take part in the benefits of ownership by granting them the opportunity to participate in any equity return alongside KKR. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022 subject to customary regulatory approvals.