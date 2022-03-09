Food preservation method: Increasing food saf...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Food preservation method

Increasing food safety through HPP treatment

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, March 09, 2022

Most Read

  1. Rügenwalder Mühle

    Veggie passes classic sausage business
  2. Innovation

    Open call for sustainability solutions pitch
  3. African swine fever

    High infection pressure in Poland
EFSA
The European Commission called for a detailed assessment on the use of HPP as an alternative for pasteurisation and ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment of raw milk and raw colostrum and the control of Listeria monocytogenes in RTE foods.
The European Commission called for a detailed assessment on the use of HPP as an alternative for pasteurisation and ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment of raw milk and raw colostrum and the control of Listeria monocytogenes in RTE foods.

ITALY, Parma. High-pressure processing (HPP) of food is effective at destroying harmful microorganisms and poses no more food safety concerns than other treatments. These are two of the conclusions of a scientific opinion published by EFSA.



In a recently published article, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published its findings on the effectiveness of high-pressure processing (HPP) of food.

Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA experts assessed the safety and efficacy of HPP of food and, more specifically, whether it can be used to control Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and as an alternative to thermal pasteurisation of raw milk

HPP is a non-thermal food preservation technique that kills microorganisms that can cause diseases or spoil food. It uses intense pressure for a certain time and has minimal effects on taste, texture, appearance, or nutritional values

HPP can be used at different steps of the food chain, usually on pre-packed products. It can be applied to raw materials such as milk, fruit juices, and smoothies but also to products that have already been processed, such as sliced cooked meat products and RTE meals. In the latter case, it reduces the contamination originating from the manufacturing environment, for example during slicing and manipulation of the products

The researchers found that HPP reduces levels of Listeria monocytogenes in RTE meat products at specific time-pressure combinations defined in the scientific opinion. In general, the longer the duration and intensity of the pressure, the more reduction is achieved. This is an important finding because L. monocytogenes contamination of RTE foods is a public health concern in the EU. HPP also proved to be effective at decreasing the levels of other pathogens, such as Salmonella and E. coli

For raw milk, experts identified the time-pressure combinations that can be considered to have the same effect as thermal pasteurisation. These vary depending on the pathogen considered.

HPP is not specifically regulated at EU level, and EFSA’s advice will inform potential decisions of risk managers in this field.

Source: EFSA
tags:
EFSA food safety Europäische Kommission Italy

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / agefotostock Labor Analyse Listerien
Foodborne disease
New research on listeria infection
EFSA EFSA_ASP_ASF_shutterstock_743138122_RVB-small
African swine fever
EFSA extends ASF campaign to new countries
EFSA EFSA-Regelwerk
EFSA
New rules on transparency

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats