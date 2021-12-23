Food industry: Omikron threatens production

GERMANY, Berlin. Concerns are growing about production losses due to a massive increase in omicron illnesses. Covid outbreaks are already causing isolated supply problems. The Ministry of Food is reviving crisis talks with the industry.

, Westfleisch and Henkel point to already strict hygiene standards with, among other things, entry checks with thermal imaging cameras, mandatory masks and voluntary tests. Iglo parent Nomad Foods says it is also preparing specifically for a wave of omicron. Among other things, a new shift schedule is designed to prevent possible contagions between teams. Many companies are taking a wait-and-see approach: "As things stand, we are not changing anything because of Omikron," says Richard Müller, CEO of Wawi Schokolade AG. The company is already doing everything it can "to ensure that our plants do not become a source of infection". Concerns about losses of truck drivers Antonin Finkelnburg, Managing Director of the German Wholesale and Foreign Trade Association (BGA), warns that Omikron will hardly be able to compensate for major losses, especially in sectors of the economy that are already suffering from staff shortages. "For example, it will be very tight for truck drivers if employees are absent due to the pandemic." According to job portal Stepstone, the number of job openings for salespeople in November, even before Omikron hit, was about twice as high as in the same month last year.



In the UK, Omikron's advance is more advanced. According to the report, the British food industry is also considerably more concerned. As the trade medium Retail Week writes, the food industry there is warning of staff shortages and the associated delivery problems and even store closures as early as the Christmas and New Year period.



Source: lebensmittelzeitung.net, fleischwirtschaft.de; dfv Mediengruppe

