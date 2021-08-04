Feed: Insects for pigs

GERMANY, Berlin. "Protein gap" in the 2019/2020 marketing year amounts to about 2.7 mill. t, according to figures from the German Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food (BLE).

The German government supports the European Commission's proposal to allow the feeding of processed animal protein (VTP) from farm insects to pigs and poultry. This is stated in the government's answer to a small question from the FDP parliamentary group. In addition, a lifting of the ban on the use of VTP from non-ruminants in feed for non-ruminants could be considered, while respecting the existing ban on recycling within the same species.

Methods are now available to qualitatively detect pig- or poultry-derived material in feed, the response said. For example, it is now possible to carry out checks to verify the ban on recycling processed animal protein within the same species. In this way, the "protein gap", which is currently covered by soy imports, could be reduced somewhat.

According to the government, there is currently no information on the amount of raw material that meets the requirements for the production of VTP from non-ruminants, pigs or poultry, in order to accurately calculate the potential amount of protein in VTP, provided that all edible animal by-products (ABP) from non-ruminants are processed into feed. In addition, there is no knowledge on the average crude protein content of these ABP derived products and feed products, he added.

According to the federal government, the "protein gap" in the 2019/2020 marketing year amounted to about 2.7 mill. t, according to figures from the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food (BLE). Here, it was possible to offset the volume of Category 3 material recorded in 2020 - including animal byproducts from ruminants - with an unknown crude protein content, which, according to information from the Association of Animal Byproducts Processors (VVTN), was around 1.9 mill. t. This rough comparison alone shows that the protein gap cannot be closed by far with VTP from non-ruminants.

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 31/2021; AgE