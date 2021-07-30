Expansion: Tönnies invests even more

GERMANY, Rheda-Wiedenbrück. The new construction of the slaughterhouse in Calamocha has not yet begun, yet the group is already planning the first expansion.

The German meat group Tönnies wants to further expand its commitment in Spain. The planned investment sum at the Calamocha site in Aragon is to be increased by € 25 mill. to 100 mill. The company confirmed corresponding reports in the Spanish media to fleichwirtschaft.de. In northwestern Spain, the Tönnies Group is planning to build a new meat plant capable of slaughtering up to 10,000 pigs a day. Construction work is to begin at the end of the year and production will be able to start around the turn of the year 2023/2024, those responsible in Rheda-Wiedenbrück hope.

At a meeting with representatives of the regional authorities a few weeks ago, a delegation from Tönnies had announced further investments beyond the € 75 mill. previously planned. As the company has now informed fleischwirtschaft.de, the additional € 25 mill. are to be invested in deep-freeze logistics on the one hand and in meat processing on the other.

In the new slaughterhouse, many cutting and processing operations will be automated. Nevertheless, around 1,000 jobs will be created, which is expressly welcomed by those with political responsibility in the economically weak region. No significant difficulties have therefore been encountered in the approval process. Tönnies intends to serve mainly export markets in third countries from Spain. On the other hand, there are no plans to supply the German market from the Iberian Peninsula, Clemens Tönnies assured in an interview with the "agrarzeitung". Pork production has been experiencing an upswing in Spain for years. The country has now overtaken Germany in terms of both the volume of meat produced and the size of its pig herds, making it the most important producer in the European Union.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de